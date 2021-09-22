CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday’s weather: Fall arrives bringing humidity and some showers

By Rick Gordon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst day of Fall (3:20 p.m.): Mostly cloudy & humid with spot showers High 76 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph. Wednesday night: Mostly cloud & mild with a passing shower Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Thursday: Periods of showers and a thunderstorm High 79 Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Thursday night:...

Tuesday’s weather: A few showers possible today with sweater weather by mid-week

A few showers or even a thunderstorm is possible today as a cold front sweeps through. A drier and much cooler autumn air mass will follow tomorrow into this weekend. Yesterday morning the summit of Mt. Washington briefly dipped below freezing, resulting in the first icing event since June 23! Accumulations were light and brief but are a reminder that winter weather can occur in any season.
MANCHESTER, NH
WPRI

Weather Alert: Showers and T’storms, Some Strong Today

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible into the evening…some with hail and gusty winds. In fact, we got a report of hail in Cumberland. Some hail in Cumberland have been the size of pennies. We’re tracking an approaching cold front today, that will usher in the coolest air we’ve seen...
CUMBERLAND, RI
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies Following Overnight Storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up. While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning. The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon. We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again. The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s. I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north. Skies should be cloudy. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDAM-TV

Scattered storms are expected across the Pine Belt today

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Rain will be moving in later today so, be sure to grab your umbrella as you head out the door. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with scattered t-storms firing up later this afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer as temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chance For Strong To Severe Storms On Tuesday, Damaging Winds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Clouds will be on the increase this morning as a few showers develop, specifically north and west. We could see a bit of lull precipitation as a cold front drops in later this afternoon. A line or broken line of thunderstorms will move across the area. Main time frame; 3p to 8p. A few storms could be strong to severe. The main threat is strong winds. The cold front clears the area by tonight and drier air builds back in on the backside. Some of the coolest air since last spring arrives on Thursday, with our first highs in the 60’s in Philly since June, and the first overnight lows in the 40’s Thursday night since May. Saturday is looking gorgeous for the first weekend of October, and a few showers look possible on Sunday. Get the latest on weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
