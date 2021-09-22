CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Sanctions are US way of war, Iranian President at UN

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his speech to the high-level General Debate at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi called for an end to United States sanctions against his country, describing them as a method of waging war. Mr. Raisi described the presence of the United States in the...

The Independent

Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action.In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security.“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said. “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”After four inconclusive elections in two years,...
The Associated Press

Iran’s president slams US in first speech to UN as leader

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s new president slammed U.S. sanctions imposed on his nation as a mechanism of war, using his first U.N address since his swearing-in to forcefully call out Washington’s policies in the region and the growing political schism within America. President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday...
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe campaigners call for sanctions against 10 Iranian officials

Campaigners for jailed Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have urged the government to urgently impose sanctions on 10 Iranians for their role in taking hostages.Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, called on the Foreign Office to institute travel bans and asset freezes – the first time the campaign has asked for individual Iranians to be sanctioned.Mr Ratcliffe said he had given the list of 10 names of people he accuses of being involved with “hostage-taking” in Iran to the new foreign secretary, Liz Truss, ahead of a phone call with her on Sunday.Speaking on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, he...
The Independent

Iranian-American activists press Biden to be tough on Iran’s new president in UN speech

Several hundred Iranian-American activists have signed a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to strike an aggressive tone against Iran’s new president when the US leader delivers his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week.In the letter shared with The Independent, just over 400 Iranian-Americans across a wide range of fields wrote that Mr Biden should state that Ebrahim Raisi should “should stand trial before international tribunals for crimes against humanity”, in particular his role in a series of state-sponsored executions of thousands of political dissidents in 1988.The letter also urges the US president...
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
The Independent

Dozens of trucks carrying Iranian fuel arrive in Lebanon, contravening sanctions

Dozens of tanker trucks filled with diesel from Iran have arrived in Lebanon via Syria to combat the country’s unprecedented energy crisis, in a deal struck by militant group Hezbollah that violates US sanctions on Tehran.Thursday’s convoy of trucks is the first in a series of deliveries organised by the militant group which the US has warned would have “severely damaging consequences” because of the sanctions.Lebanon is in the grips of one of the worst economic collapses in modern history according to the World Bank. A lack of foreign currency has seen crippling fuel shortages causing rolling power cuts and...
Birmingham Star

Taliban never renounced ties with Al-Qaeda: US

Washington [US] September 28 (ANI): US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley on Tuesday said that the Taliban has never renounced its ties with al-Qaeda. Milley told the US Senate Armed Forces Committee during testimony in the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan. "The Taliban has never renounced...
New York Post

John Bolton warns Taliban may get nuclear weapons amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Former national security adviser John Bolton blasted President Biden’s botched handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and said it could lead to the Taliban getting nuclear weapons. “The Taliban in control of Afghanistan threatens the possibility of terrorists taking control of Pakistan … that means maybe 150 nuclear weapons...
The Independent

Biden says US is closing era of ‘relentless war’ in speech to UN

Joe Biden believes the US is closing a period of “relentless war” and opening one of “relentless diplomacy” after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. During a speech at the UN General Assembly, the president also suggested nations should look for new ways to “renew and defend democracy”. “We’ve ended...
The Independent

China, NATO officials discuss Afghanistan, regional tensions

China s top diplomat has held a virtual meeting with NATO's chief to discuss the situation in Afghanistan amid longstanding disagreements between Beijing and the U.S.-led alliance over regional policies.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the discussions had been “positive and constructive”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken the previous day, according to the statement, focusing on “issues of common concern.”Chinese officials gave no further details of the talks.Beijing long opposed the presence of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting...
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
The Jewish Press

Afghanistan and Its Implications for Israel and the Palestinians

In May 2000, following massive pressure from left-wing organizations and after failing to reach an agreement with Syria and Hezbollah, PM Ehud Barak ordered the hasty withdrawal of the IDF from south Lebanon. Israel’s local ally—the South Lebanese Army, the establishment and maintenance of which had cost millions of dollars—collapsed and was unable to hold out against Hezbollah. Eighteen years of Israeli military presence ended in a frightened and confused retreat.
