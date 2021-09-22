Padres' Austin Nola: Ends home run drought
Nola went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in a 6-5 loss to the Giants on Tuesday. Nola singled in the third inning and knotted the score at 5-5 with a sixth-inning homer to left, only his second long ball this season and first since May 15, though it's worth noting he did miss a chunk of time due to a knee injury. The backstop had 17 homers in 127 career games prior to 2021 but is still slashing a respectable .272/.340/.376 this year while going 9-for20 with four extra-base hits over his last five games.www.cbssports.com
