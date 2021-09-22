Padres' Austin Nola: Ends home run drought

Would you step up to the plate in a Major League game if you knew there was a 10 percent chance you were about to get hit by one of the pitches? Maybe you’d put a foot in the box and stand in the corner and hope the pitcher had enough control this time, but every time that pitcher started his windup, wouldn’t it be racing through your mind, “Where is this one going to go? Am I about to get hit in the face? Am I too worried about getting hit by this next pitch that he’ll just blow a fastball right by me? What if he throws a slider that starts in and looks like it is going to hit me and then breaks into the strike zone?”

