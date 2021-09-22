CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Austin Nola: Ends home run drought

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Nola went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in a 6-5 loss to the Giants on Tuesday. Nola singled in the third inning and knotted the score at 5-5 with a sixth-inning homer to left, only his second long ball this season and first since May 15, though it's worth noting he did miss a chunk of time due to a knee injury. The backstop had 17 homers in 127 career games prior to 2021 but is still slashing a respectable .272/.340/.376 this year while going 9-for20 with four extra-base hits over his last five games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
talesbuzz.com

Padres’ reliever Austin Adams obliterates MLB’s hit-by-pitch record

Would you step up to the plate in a Major League game if you knew there was a 10 percent chance you were about to get hit by one of the pitches? Maybe you’d put a foot in the box and stand in the corner and hope the pitcher had enough control this time, but every time that pitcher started his windup, wouldn’t it be racing through your mind, “Where is this one going to go? Am I about to get hit in the face? Am I too worried about getting hit by this next pitch that he’ll just blow a fastball right by me? What if he throws a slider that starts in and looks like it is going to hit me and then breaks into the strike zone?”
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Nola in San Diego's Tuesday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate while batting fifth in the order against Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. Our models project Nola for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.2...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Drought#Long Ball#Strikeout#Giants
NBC San Diego

Padres Come Alive at the Plate, Top Giants 9-6 to End Skid

Fernando Tatis Jr. matched his career high with four hits, Jurickson Profar homered and the San Diego Padres snapped a five-game skid, holding off San Francisco 9-6 Wednesday night and ending the Giants' nine-game winning streak. Adam Frazier got four hits and Manny Machado doubled twice for the Padres, who...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Crushed for eight runs

Darvish (8-10) allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks over four innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Giants. Nearly all of the damage against Darvish came via the long ball as he coughed up four homers in the ugly outing. Five of the runs came in the first inning, including a three-run shot by Evan Longoria. The veteran righty then yielded a pair of home runs in the fourth. It was the first time he's given up multiple homers in a start since July 31 and he's allowed at least four runs in six of his last eight appearances. Darvish's ERA is up to 4.32 with a 177:36 K:BB through 150 innings. He's lined up to take the mound in St. Louis this weekend.
MLB
Mercury News

Photos: SF Giants’ winning streak ends with loss to Padres

The Giants allowed five runs in the first two innings during Wednesday night game at the Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Giants tried to come back, hitting four home runs but it wasn’t enough to keep the winning streak momentum. Read the story of the game by Kerry Crowley...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
eastvillagetimes.com

Devils Talking Padres – Padres melt down against Cardinals, return home

The latest episode of Devils Talking Padres is out! East Village Times staff writers Dominic Stearn and Bobby Murphy are here to talk about the latest in Padres baseball. We discussed the series against the St. Louis Cardinals and previewed the series against the San Francisco Giants. – Intro. –...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Reaches base four times

Nola went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a walk Thursday against the Giants. Nola logged his second consecutive multi-hit game and his third in nine September starts. That hasn't translated into tremendous counting stat production, though he does have four runs scored and two RBI in that span. For the season, Nola has maintained a .267/.341/.354 line with 13 runs scored and 28 RBI across 182 plate appearances.
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for San Diego Sunday

The San Diego Padres listed Austin Nola as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Nola will bat fifth and cover catching duties for Sunday's game, while Victor Caratini takes the afternoon off. Nola has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Hits bench Saturday

Nola is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Nola had drawn four consecutive starts behind the plate, so he'll get a day off. Victor Caratini will take over behind the plate and hit eighth.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Padres On Deck: Seasons ends for San Antonio, Fort Wayne, Lake Elsinore and the ACL Padres

TRIPLE-A EL PASO (45–73) CHIHUAHUAS 7, Tacoma 3: SS Matthew Batten (.301) was 3-for-4 with a solo home run. RF Jose Azocar (.324) was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run. 2B Gosuke Katoh (.284) had a 2-run homer in 4 at-bats. LF John Andreoli (.198) had a 3-run double in 4 at-bats. 3B Ivan Castillo (.288) was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. C Webster Rivas (.245) was 1-for-3 with a walk. CF Brian O’Grady (.274) was 1-for-5 with a run. DH Patrick Kivlehan (.256) was 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Starting RHP Adrian Martinez (6.21 earned run average) allowed 3 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks with 4 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. LHP Luke Westphal (2–4, 6.86) issued a BB with 3 Ks in a hitless, scoreless IP to earn the win. RH Shaun Anderson (2.87) allowed a hit with 2 Ks in 1 1/3 scoreless IP. RH Miguel Diaz (7.15) had 2 Ks in a perfect IP. RH James Norwood (4.76) allowed a hit and a BB with a K in a scoreless IP.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy