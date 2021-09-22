CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Socks 27th home run

 6 days ago

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Angels. Tucker slammed a two-run home run off Packy Naughton in the second inning. In addition, he drove in Yuli Gurriel in the sixth frame. He has continued to flash power at the plate, with at least one extra-base hit in six of his last seven games. The 24-year-old is slashing .296/.354/.557 with 27 long balls, 87 RBI, 78 runs and 13 steals in 520 plate appearances this season.

The Crawfish Boxes

Kyle Tucker’s Star Continues To Ascend

Kyle Tucker made his highly anticipated major league debut on July 7, 2018, against the White Sox at Minute Maid Park. He collected his first major league hit, drove in a run, and scored a run that day despite going hitless in the other four plate appearances. At only 21 years old, the then-top prospect generated a large amount of excitement future with a .891 OPS at Triple-A Fresno. The thought back in the summer of 2018 was that he would (hopefully) soon embrace a prominent role in the lineup and help further enhance the team’s chances of winning another World Series title. Well, the opposite essentially happened as Tucker’s overall performance in his first 72 plate appearances — or 28 games — weren’t exactly inspiring.
FanSided

Astros: 4 Quick Stats Boding Well for Team’s Playoff Run

The Houston Astros feature a top-five record in the majors. Read on for powerful metrics that bode well for their playoff potency. With roughly 15 games left on the regular season schedule, the Houston Astros appear comfortably in control of their playoff berth destiny. Among all AL West teams, the Astros feature the best record in the division—including a seven-game lead on second-place Oakland.
Houston Chronicle

What does Astros' Kyle Tucker's big hit celebration mean?

For most of the season, whenever Kyle Tucker got on base with a hit, he would look at the dugout and make this motion where he'd put his right arm across his body and look like he was using his left hand to stretch out the arm. It was fairly...
Houston Chronicle

Even Myles Straw knows: 'If nobody got me, I know Kyle Tucker got me'

Myles Straw was a fan favorite in Houston from the moment he was called up and used mainly as a pinch-runner three years ago. That fan favorite status didn't leave him just because he was traded to Cleveland in July. Straw has further endeared him to the Houston fan base...
Yuli Gurriel
Correa HR triggers 7-run 4th, Astros roll past Rangers 12-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carlos Correa triggered a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run homer, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 12-1. The AL West-leading Astros stayed seven games in front of Oakland. They took three of four in their final series with the last-place Rangers. Houston is headed home for three against NL-worst Arizona. Alex Bregman had a pair of two-run singles.
CBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Launches 23rd home run

Correa went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run, a walk and a strikeout in a 12-1 victory over Texas on Thursday. Correa singled in the second inning, opened the scoring with a 442-foot bomb to center in the fourth and walked and scored in the eighth. The outing continues a strong September for Correa, who's slashing .302/.364/.528 with three home runs and three doubles for the month.
Ohtani bounces back with go-ahead run as Angels edge Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — This time, the calls went Shohei Ohtani's way. Ohtani came home on Jack Mayfield's two-run double Thursday night and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Houston Astros 3-2 to snap a six-game losing streak. The two-way star from Japan tried to score the winning run during...
CBS Sports

Astros' Zack Greinke: Gives up five runs Sunday

Greinke didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Arizona after allowing five runs on five hits and a walk across our four innings, striking out three. Greinke has now gone winless in each of his last five starts, posting an 0-3 record with a 7.56 ERA in that stretch despite logging two quality starts as well. He's now given up five or more runs while failing to pitch more than five frames in each of his last three contests.
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Fills in for Tucker

Siri started in right field in place of Kyle Tucker (shoulder) and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-0 win over the Angels. Siri, who entered Sunday's game when Tucker was removed with shoulder discomfort, homered for a second straight day. Tucker's ailing shoulder was good enough for him to serve as designated hitter Monday, but manager Dusty Baker didn't want to risk him in the field and told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that the outfielder may be limited to DH for this series against Los Angeles. Siri, who batted leadoff with Jose Altuve getting a breather, has four home runs in 12 games.
Athletics vs. Astros line, prediction: Oakland the pick

The Oakland Athletics, clinging for dear life in the playoff race, will turn to Frankie Montas to give the team a lift Friday against the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Montas has allowed three runs or fewer in 17 of his last 19 starts and the A’s are 4-1 in his last five starts. The righty has done his best pitching in the second half of the season, with a 2.40 ERA and five home runs allowed in 86 ¹/₃ innings in 14 starts since the beginning of July.
Houston Chronicle

Yordan Alvarez returns for Astros-A's opener; Kyle Tucker back in outfield

OAKLAND, Calif. — Yordan Alvarez returned to the Astros lineup as designated hitter while Kyle Tucker moved back into the outfield for Friday’s series opener against the A’s. Alvarez departed Wednesday’s game against the Angels in the eighth inning and did not play the following day in the series finale....
houstonmirror.com

Rays look to secure home-field advantage in series vs. Astros

On the heels of clinching their seventh postseason berth in club history and third in succession, the Tampa Bay Rays have one goal left to accomplish during the final week of the schedule. With their fourth American League East title secured, including their second in a row, the Rays will...
