Astros' Kyle Tucker: Socks 27th home run
Tucker went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Angels. Tucker slammed a two-run home run off Packy Naughton in the second inning. In addition, he drove in Yuli Gurriel in the sixth frame. He has continued to flash power at the plate, with at least one extra-base hit in six of his last seven games. The 24-year-old is slashing .296/.354/.557 with 27 long balls, 87 RBI, 78 runs and 13 steals in 520 plate appearances this season.www.cbssports.com
