Hey everyone! It’s time for the most important analysis of the Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers game. Penalties! As a reminder for regular readers, and an introduction for new ones, the idea here is to assess the impact of called penalties on the outcome of the game. While occasionally I dive into the “fairness” of calls that’s not the focus. Also, I rarely bring up no-calls here (and won’t this week as there were plenty going both ways). Feel free to comment though. And if you’re not sure how the calculations are made ask away, there’s no secrets here.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO