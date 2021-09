Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and another run scored in Thursday's 9-3 win over the White Sox. The 24-year-old continued his productive month, taking Reynaldo Lopez deep in the second inning to stake the Angels to a 2-0 lead. Rengifo hit just .151 through the end of July and was sent to Triple-A in August, but he's bounced back in September by slashing .290/.343/.581 with three homers and seven RBI in 10 games.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO