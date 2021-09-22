Padres' Tommy Pham: Clubs another homer
Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Giants. Pham extended San Diego's lead to 4-1 with his third-inning shot to left off Kevin Gausman, though San Francisco would eventually come all the way back to win the game. The outfielder has homers in consecutive games for the second time this year and has been hot of late, going 7-for-20 with two doubles and two home runs during a five-game hitting streak.www.cbssports.com
