Padres' Tommy Pham: Clubs another homer

Profar went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in a 9-6 win over the Giants on Wednesday. Profar hit out of the leadoff spot for the first time since early June, and the move paid off as he scored San Diego's first run and produced the team's only long ball in the contest. His playing time has been inconsistent of late, but with the Padres searching for a spark amidst a rough patch that has seen them fall out of a wild-card spot, it wouldn't be surprising if manager Jayce Tingler gives Profar additional opportunities atop the lineup to see if he can replicate Wednesday's performance.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO