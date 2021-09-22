CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agencies to hold second roundtable on Affordable Housing issues

By Tamara Kaufman, Washington Gorge Action Programs
columbiagorgenews.com
 6 days ago

BINGEN — The second in a series of virtual discussions focused on building awareness of affordable housing and sharing strategies to address this growing challenge throughout the Gorge will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The bi-state event will be hosted by Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC), Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), and Mid-Columbia Housing Authority (MCHA).

