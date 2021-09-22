Agencies to hold second roundtable on Affordable Housing issues

The San Luis Valley Housing Coalition has completed a housing study on the San Luis Valley, including the Town of Center. According to the San Luis Valley Housing Coalition, “A group of San Luis Valley organizations, businesses, and leaders have come together to work on a solution for the lack of housing and the current high housing costs versus the low wages of our area. The San Luis Valley is made up of six counties including Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, and Saguache. Each county, and the communities within, have a different aspect of life depending on the location. Therefore, we cannot treat them all the same. We must create unique solutions to fix each communities housing problems.”

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO