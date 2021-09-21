Letter to the editor: Student values Leung’s leadership on Douglas County school board
I am a junior at Mountain Vista High School. Although the pandemic has brought immense hardships upon the community, I acknowledge that it has greatly fortified my passion for local politics. As my education faced continuous uncertainty, I became increasingly aware of the DCSD School Board. Despite the circumstances of the pandemic, Kevin Leung has been instrumental in preserving DCSD’s strong standards of education, and this is why I choose to endorse him for the upcoming school board election.highlandsranchherald.net
