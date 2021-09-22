New staff welcomed at HR board meeting

Hood River County School Board met Sept. 8 at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Center, on what was the second day back in the classroom for most of the district’s sites. Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said the goal was to keep students and staff healthy in order to stay in school all year long. Oregon Department of Education (ODE) had on Sept. 7 issued a school health advisory effective until Oct. 1 that included all eligible adults and youth receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, limiting social gatherings and non-essential gatherings, the reduction of extracurricular activities or holding them outside to maximize physical distancing, holding beginning of the year open houses outside or online, and reviewing the district’s In-person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.