Andover, MN

Andover family celebrates Dylan Witschen’s life with party, fundraising walk Sept. 25

By Jonathan Young
hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDylan Witschen, of Andover, found out he had cancer at age 14, when he had a seizure after making a tackle during football practice at Anoka High School in August 2008. A CT scan revealed a golf-ball-sized mass on his brain that surgeons removed, but it turned out to be a type of cancer called a supratentorial primitive neuroectodermal tumor. In September 2008 he began treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, undergoing 31 rounds of radiation followed by four doses of chemotherapy.

Society
