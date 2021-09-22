Andover family celebrates Dylan Witschen’s life with party, fundraising walk Sept. 25

Dylan Witschen, of Andover, found out he had cancer at age 14, when he had a seizure after making a tackle during football practice at Anoka High School in August 2008. A CT scan revealed a golf-ball-sized mass on his brain that surgeons removed, but it turned out to be a type of cancer called a supratentorial primitive neuroectodermal tumor. In September 2008 he began treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, undergoing 31 rounds of radiation followed by four doses of chemotherapy.