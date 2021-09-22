Andover plans for Fields of Winslow Cove housing development

The city of Andover is set to sign off on a new single-family housing development known as the Fields of Winslow Cove. The development has space for 383 villas and single-family homes across 244.25 acres — nearly half of that will be preserved for natural space and parks. The site is located north of Prairie Knoll Park and Barnes Rolling Oaks second addition and west of Smith’s Rolling Oaks. The development is split by Prairie Road.