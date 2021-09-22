Photo Gallery: Gorge Artists Open Studio 2021, Autumn Quigley
Gorge Artists Open Studio 2021 was held Sept. 17-19. and featured a host of local artists. One such artist was illustrator Autumn Quigley, who showed off her creative space in White Salmon. She said her work is inspired by nature, story, and folkways, and seeks to examine our relationship with the natural world. “As an illustrator, I work in a variety of mediums and often allow the narratives carried by the materials to inform the work,” she said.www.columbiagorgenews.com
