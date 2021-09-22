CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Photo Gallery: Gorge Artists Open Studio 2021, Autumn Quigley

By The Gorge Restaurant Guide
columbiagorgenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorge Artists Open Studio 2021 was held Sept. 17-19. and featured a host of local artists. One such artist was illustrator Autumn Quigley, who showed off her creative space in White Salmon. She said her work is inspired by nature, story, and folkways, and seeks to examine our relationship with the natural world. “As an illustrator, I work in a variety of mediums and often allow the narratives carried by the materials to inform the work,” she said.

www.columbiagorgenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
citysuntimes.com

A New Artist-Owned Gallery Now Open in Cave Creek

With closed galleries and fewer art sales during the past pandemic year, a group of Arizona artists launched The Finer Arts Gallery at 6137 E. Cave Creek Rd. in Cave Creek. The artist-owned gallery, which opened to the public Sept. 1, will exhibit the work of 36 fine artists in mediums including jewelry, glass, fiber sculpture, ceramics, bronze, gourds, textile, photography, metal sculpture, wood live edge, graphite, acrylic, pastel and oil.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
towntopics.com

“Variations” Dual Exhibit at Artists’ Gallery in Lambertville

Gail Bracegirdle’s “Quicksand,” above, and Joseph DeFay’s “Stream,” below, are featured in their dual exhibit on view through October 3 at Artists’ Gallery in Lambertville. Gail Bracegirdle and Joseph DeFay are displaying their unique artwork together at the Artists’ Gallery, located at 18 Bridge Street in Lambertville, through October 3.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Concord Monitor

Hopkinton gallery exhibit shows artistic appreciation of the woods

Trees are the inspiration for a dozen artists who are displaying their work in the upcoming exhibit at Two Villages Art Society’s gallery in Hopkinton. Their work is on view and for sale from Sept. 17 to Oct. 9. The exhibit, titled “Into the Woods,” features furniture, wall art, lamps,...
HOPKINTON, NH
Shield

Gallery: Artists speak on their work in the McCutchan Art Center

Two artists spoke in The Performance Center on Sept. 9 discussing their recent work now on display in The McCutchan Art Center and Pace Galleries. The current exhibition titled “Present Perfect” shows the recent work of these visiting artists from now until Oct. 8.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Gorge Artists#White Salmon
miltonindependent.com

Island Arts Gallery is calling for artists to submit an application for the 2022 gallery schedule.

Artists interested in showing at the Island Arts Gallery, located in the Community Bank NA, a historic building in the heart of South Hero, must submit an artist statement and or biography, the medium employed in their works and 2-5 high quality digital images of their work to the Island Arts South Hero Gallery Committee by or before Nov. 1. All mediums are welcome.
SOUTH HERO, VT
coastalpoint.com

Gallery One artists ‘Own the Night’ in October exhibit

Gallery One has announced the theme of its October show, “Own the Night,” open to the public Sept. 29 through Nov. 2. “The illumination of night sounds like a contradiction, but this month at Gallery One it is beautifully illustrated,” representatives said. “From the lights to the sounds, to the mysterious feel, nighttime has a special type of magic to it, fitting for a month that ends with Halloween. Gallery One’s night paintings this month feature the beautiful essence of this time of day and depict it in a variety of settings ranging from cityscape to seascape, to the wildlife that prepare for the coming night.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
VoiceOfDenton

Student artist lands feature in Union Art Gallery

Article Originally Published September 18, 2021 10:00 am by Kaitlynn Hutchins on North Texas Daily. Article Originally Published by Kaitlynn Hutchins on North Texas Daily. One year ago, psychology junior Olive Gibz would not have expected to see their art featured in the Union Art Gallery, but today, it is reality.
VISUAL ART
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

The Artists’ Gallery Features “Confluence”

Freeman Dodsworth’s newest work in oil will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of October. The paintings in “Confluence” depict the coming together of things and their abiding together for a time. Light and dark, river and marsh, man and nature. This coming together can be peaceful, as when a boat floats on a slack tide, or possess the potential for extreme violence unleashed in a bolt of lightning. Sometimes in apparent stillness, the confluence of man’s creations and those of nature reveal a slow struggle, one in which the vine and root inevitably win. Freeman’s paintings interpret the laconic settings of the Tidewater region of the Chesapeake Bay, its rivers and farms and the sometimes uneasy but always beautiful relationship that man has had with it for over 400 years.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
swarthmorephoenix.com

First Year Artists Light Up Kitao Gallery

Friday, September 17, 8 p.m. The relief of the weekend arriving was palpable in the air. Soft peals of laughter and low conversation could be heard all across campus as students finally relaxed, untensed their shoulders, and fell into the comfort of the weekend. As each student made their way to the events of their Friday, I walked down to the Kitao Gallery to enjoy the First-Year Art Show.
VISUAL ART
stardem.com

Studio B Art Gallery announces October exhibit

EASTON — Join Studio B Art Gallery for the opening of the fall exhibit “Enchanting Eastern Shore” on Oct. 1. The gallery’s “Enchanting Eastern Shore” exhibit opens during the First Friday Gallery Walk, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. New artwork by the gallery’s talented artists will be unveiled during the special reception. Selected works of art will feature scenes of beauty from all over Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The opening will include a meet and greet with gallery artists, refreshments, and great conversations about art and technique.
EASTON, MD
thelaurelofasheville.com

Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio Represents Fred Mead

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio, in downtown Brevard, presents the work of glass artist Fred Mead. Mead creates both sculptural and functional pieces influenced by his spiritual interpretation of nature and often featuring the moon and stars as design motifs. “The beauty of the surrounding area and a number...
BREVARD, NC
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Photo gallery – sunsets and sunrises!

Estes Park and RMNP have the prettiest sunsets and sunrises anywhere in the world. Please check out some of our favorite photos! Photos courtesy of Nick Scritchfield, Rick Martinez, and Darrell E Spangler.
ESTES PARK, CO
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe artist featured in Sept. 17 Zagö Studio Gallery show

Zagö Studio Gallery in Solana Beach’s Cedros Design District will present a solo exhibition show for Rancho Santa Fe artist Jay Johansen on Sept. 17. Johansen’s work has been shown in galleries across the country from Florida to Hawaii but this will be his first local show, displaying his unique style of digital pop fusion art, blending traditional realism painting with vivid pop colors, collage and digital enhancements.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
country1037fm.com

GALLERY: LoSo Live Fan Photos with Artist Human Resources

We had such a great time hanging out at LoSo Live at Queen Park Social! Thank you to recording artist Human Resources for joining us this past Thursday. Be sure to come to the party next Thursday to see our house band Whisker Biscuit and more. See you there!
VISUAL ART
milton.edu

Nesto Gallery Features Two New England Artists

On September 23, Milton’s Visual Arts Department hosts an opening reception for the first Nesto Gallery show of the 2021–2022 academic year. This exhibit features two longtime New England artists and educators—Charles Goss from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University and Jocelyne Prince of the Rhode Island School of Design—who have created artwork in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MILTON, MA
digmb.com

Manhattan Beach Artists To Host Show at Resin Gallery

Three Manhattan Beach artists will exhibit their work at Resin Gallery on Saturday evening - the gallery's first small group show in more than 18 months. The art show, called In The Moment, will feature the work of Sabrina Armitage, Diana Flynn and Janet Soliman - all South Bay Artist Collective Members.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
TBR News Media

Artists honored at Gallery North event

Gallery North in Setauket hosted its 55th annual Outdoor Art Show & Music Festival on Sept. 11 and 12. The two day event showcased the work of over 90 artists and artisans and featured live music, kids activities and food and attracted thousands of visitors. Juried by Karen Levitov, Director...
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
Kenosha News.com

Pollard Gallery showcasing local artists and authors

The Pollard Gallery showcases artists and local authors in October:. Vickie Kwasny is featured on the gallery's west Show Wall, and Arthur Zdrinc’s “A Slip of the Pen” is featured on the east wall during the month of October. Kwasny grew up on a farm in northern Illinois and spent...
KENOSHA, WI
Press Democrat

Sonoma County artists open their studios for free Art Trails tours

Musicians can see the audience and actors can hear applause, but visual artists often remain a step or two removed from those who appreciate their work. A gallery owner or a museum curator might get closer to an artist’s audience than the artist ever does. That’s one reason the annual...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy