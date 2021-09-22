Photo Gallery: Gorge Artists Open Studio 2021, Autumn Quigley

Freeman Dodsworth’s newest work in oil will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of October. The paintings in “Confluence” depict the coming together of things and their abiding together for a time. Light and dark, river and marsh, man and nature. This coming together can be peaceful, as when a boat floats on a slack tide, or possess the potential for extreme violence unleashed in a bolt of lightning. Sometimes in apparent stillness, the confluence of man’s creations and those of nature reveal a slow struggle, one in which the vine and root inevitably win. Freeman’s paintings interpret the laconic settings of the Tidewater region of the Chesapeake Bay, its rivers and farms and the sometimes uneasy but always beautiful relationship that man has had with it for over 400 years.

VISUAL ART ・ 8 DAYS AGO