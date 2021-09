WILTON — The largest multifamily housing proposal in town that is still on the table will not move past the Planning and Zoning Commission — yet. A 173-unit housing project proposed at 141 Danbury Road came before the zoning commission in a public hearing on Wednesday night after moving past the pre-application phase. The applicants addressed some of the concerns that the commissioners raised in their prior interaction, but the development team still left with some critiques and questions by the zoning commission members. On top of that, one member of the public, who said she is an architect by trade, called the proposal on Danbury Road “aggressive” and “unsuitable.”

WILTON, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO