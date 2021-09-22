Lyle News: Downtown walk-a-thon scheduled Sept. 25
You can also stretch your legs again while having lots of fun at the Lyle Walk-a-thon Saturday, Sept. 25. So shake the kinks out of those legs, don your spandex and headbands and head for a day long walk (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in beautiful downtown Lyle. A parade of young children will start it all off and who doesn’t like to see the smiling faces of the wee ones showing off their participation in a grand parade to Grandma and Grandpa and dear Aunt Matilda?www.columbiagorgenews.com
