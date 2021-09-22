Lyle News: Downtown walk-a-thon scheduled Sept. 25

Darke County Center for the Arts’ Halloween-season Ghost Walk fundraiser will take place in downtown Greenville on Friday, October 29, and move to Greenville Union Cemetery where a different set of spooky stories will be told on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31. As in the past, the Cemetery Ghost Walk will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be led by tour guides; however, the format for the downtown Greenville walk has changed. Tickets will be on sale at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall from 5:30 until 8:30 on Friday, October 29; participants will be given a map identifying the locations where storytellers will start spinning their tales at 15-minute intervals from 6 p.m. through 8:45 p.m. Patrons can proceed at their own pace to partake of as many ghost stories as they wish; however, those beginning their journey after 6:45 p.m. will not be able to get to every destination in time to hear all of the stories.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO