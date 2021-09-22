Glenwood News: Sports fans welcome in stands, but masks required

The Glenwood and Klickitat high school volleyball team, Klickwood, is off to a good start to the season, with five wins and one loss as of this writing. Way to go, Klickwood. This year, fans are welcome to attend the games, but masks must be worn. Please honor that Oregon State Athletic Association requirement so the teams don’t have to return to no fans in the stands. Klickwood’s next game in Glenwood is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30 with Horizon Christian. Game time is 5 p.m. It would sure be great to have more people in the stands cheering for our girls.