Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard went 1-for-3 with a single, a run scored, and a strikeout in a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The Rockies couldn't get a whole lot going on offense against Huascar Ynoa and company but they were able to score enough to win the game. Hilliard and Colton Welker scored all Colorado's runs and collected two of the team's five hits. Hilliard has been up and down all season, which makes his overall numbers hard to look at. He's posted a .195/.275/.433 batting line with 10 home runs, 22 RBI, and two stolen bases over 164 at-bats on the year.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO