‘Project Lemonade’ helps foster kids go back to school in style
Counties in east Oregon have completed the area’s second “Lemonade Run,” which provides free clothes to local foster children. Project lemonade ( www.projectlemonadepdx.org) is a Portland-based organization that has a goal to clothe children in care. Six years ago, a group of community members came together and created a pop-up store for foster youth to shop for free and called it Project Lemonade. The goal was to send foster youth back-to-school with self-esteem and confidence, knowing they looked just like every other kid on the playground.www.columbiagorgenews.com
