‘Project Lemonade’ helps foster kids go back to school in style

By The Gorge Restaurant Guide
columbiagorgenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounties in east Oregon have completed the area’s second “Lemonade Run,” which provides free clothes to local foster children. Project lemonade ( www.projectlemonadepdx.org) is a Portland-based organization that has a goal to clothe children in care. Six years ago, a group of community members came together and created a pop-up store for foster youth to shop for free and called it Project Lemonade. The goal was to send foster youth back-to-school with self-esteem and confidence, knowing they looked just like every other kid on the playground.

