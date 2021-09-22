‘Project Lemonade’ helps foster kids go back to school in style

Our families have all felt the challenges of this last year as children and their parents have had to navigate how to balance school, work, and play while dealing with the anxieties and worries of the pandemic. Now, as we emerge from the lockdowns there are many new challenges and adjustments for the entire family. While some children are excited to return to school and reunite with friends many children are not. Parents are hearing a new signature phrase from their children: “I don’t want to go.” Not to school, not to gymnastics class, not to the grocery store, not even to their favorite friends’ house. So, what can parents do to care for both themselves and their children as we gradually transition back to interacting in public?

KIDS ・ 13 DAYS AGO