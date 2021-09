Sabattus Police say they have arrested the person they believe was responsible for a fatal hit and run crash that killed a 28-year-old woman. The incident happened Sunday evening, on Bowdoinham Road. That's when a pedestrian, who WGME-TV reports has been identified as Renata Schalk of Sabattus, was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle never stopped to offer first aid, but sped away from the scene. First responders attempted to revive Schalk, but she was declared deceased at the scene.

SABATTUS, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO