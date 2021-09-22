Harris, Ganene

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGanene Brower Harris was born June 29, 1937 in Marysville, Idaho. She was born to Ray and Viola Brower, and had an older brother, Delton. She was raised in Wilford, Idaho. She attended and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School. She married Harold Lee Harris on January 4, 1956 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived for about 9 months in Fort Polk Louisiana where Harold was stationed in the army. She came back home for the birth of their first son, Layne. They had 3 other children come to their family, Bryan, Kip, and Nicole. They made their home in Sugar City, idaho. Mom was an amazing homemaker and loved her family best. She worked as a teacher's aid at the elementary school in Sugar City for over 25 years. Everyone loved her and the kids all called her grandma. She was an avid supporter of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She followed them in whatever activity they were a part of. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many capacities. Her favorite job was working in the spuds. She loved her yard and her garden, and they always looked beautiful. She graduated with honors from this life on September 18, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Harold, of Sugar City, and by three of her children...Layne (Melinda) of Richmond, Utah, Bryan ( Leticia) of Sugar City, and Nicole (Greg) Malstrom of Sugar City. She was preceded in death by her son Kip (Nola), her parents, and her brother. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m at the Sugar 4th Ward gray church at 6 North Teton Avenue. The family will receive friends before the funeral from 10-10:45 a.m. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September, 23, 2021 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Ganene 6/29/1937 - 9/18/2021Brower Harris.

