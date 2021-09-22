CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Authenticity key for brands when collaborating with hip-hop artists

By Amy Houston
The Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip-hop has made its mark on popular culture to inspire everything from fashion brands to social media trends. As a result, top brands have embraced hip-hop artists in their marketing to captilize on the artists’ creativity and fame – but it can have mixed results. The Drum explores the winners and the losers laying down the beats.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Subware, the ’90s NYC Streetwear Brand That Pioneered Artist Collaborations, Is Relaunching

When the graffiti artist Josh “Stash” Franklin first started screenprinting his own T-shirts in 1985, he wasn’t necessarily envisioning a “streetwear brand.” Instead, he was looking to service folks within the graffiti community by selling them T-shirts emblazoned with the logos of popular spray paint brands. An artist who exhibited his work alongside subway graffiti writers like Zephyr and pop artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, T-shirts were just another vessel for Stash’s art. But his graphic T-shirts went viral and were worn by musicians like Mick Jones of The Clash and members of the Beastie Boys in the early ‘90s. Many vintage streetwear aficionados are familiar with Stash, Futura and Gerb’s famous 1992 “Phillies Blunts” T-shirt, an item which is frequently cited to be one of the first popular pieces of streetwear because of how much it got bootlegged after its release. However, his 1993 graffiti-inspired brand Subware, which was co-signed early on by Fragment Design’s Hiroshi Fujiwara and Errolson Hugh of Acronym, eclipsed the lore of that single T-shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

Should J. Cole Win ‘Artist Of The Year’ At The BET Hip Hop Awards?

“Hip Hop Artist of The Year” is arguably the most coveted award at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The honor goes to the artist who has had the biggest impact in the genre over the past year — an MVP of sorts — and customarily brings forth a winner who ends up being the biggest name in hip hop and in music as a whole.
HIP HOP
respect-mag.com

Hip-Hop Artist & Olympic Medalist Will Claye Releases “Wee Hours” Video

Fresh off participating in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, hip-hop artist and Olympic medalist Will Claye releases the stunning visual for his single, “Wee Hours,” out now via Red Bull Records. Written by Claye, “Wee Hours” was produced by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer DJ Khalil, best known for his work with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Billboard

Nelly to Receive 'I Am Hip Hop' Award at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

"I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye," Nelly said. Nelly will receive the I Am Hip Hop award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 5, on BET. This is the top honorary award presented at the show. Previous recipients include LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and last year’s honoree, Master P.
CELEBRITIES
piolog.com

Platteau artists organize collaborative roster

While many forms of art can be done alone and have one creator, art can also bring connection between artists as they create in the same spaces. A sense of connection can often inspire greater creativity. Unfortunately, throughout quarantine and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this connectivity was stripped away and completely halted the many art forms that require connection.
VISUAL ART
eastnewyork.com

5 Must Watch Hip Hop Documentaries for Fans & Hip Hop Artists from TodaysHipHop.com

(photo – NAS | Time is Illmatic) Much like Jazz and other black art forms before it, Hip Hop music got started as an essential language of oppressed people and continued to blossom into something larger than life. Thing is, these days, so much is considered “Hip Hop” that the lines have begun to blur. For those who want a crash course on the true essence of Hip Hop, it’s origins and the culture it produced, we have you covered. Below are five documentaries that are absolutely essential watches for true Hip Hop heads.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Hip Hop Designer Dapper Dan Wants All His Collaborations To Benefit Harlem

Harlem, NY – Dapper Dan is one of the most critical unsung figures in Hip Hop fashion and culture. The legendary designer was an outlaw with his creations, deliberately taking designs of luxury brands such as Gucci, Fendi and Louis Vuitton and intertwining them with his clothing to create a line of apparel that would define Hip Hop fashion in the late ’80s.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fashion Brands#Hip Hop Music#Mcdonald#Reebok#Massivemusic New York#Fanta#Coke#Torn
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Welcomes Mellow Rackz To Young Money With New Chain

Lil Wayne is a special emcee, the likes of which is seldom seen in the rap game. While many OGs certainly are respected by hip-hop's new generation, there are few who have proven as directly influential as Lil Wayne. To this day, he remains an active collaborator with plenty of...
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Rapper Trina Gets Engaged To Raymond Taylor, Shows Off Ring – Pics + Video

Congratulations are pouring in for female rap icon Trina. During a FaceTime call with Health & Wellness guru Coach Stormy Wellington, the Miami femcee revealed that she recently got engaged. Trina was all smiles as she flashed her sparkling diamond ring for Stormy’s 1.1 million followers to see. Since 2016,...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Birdman Addresses Kissing Lil Wayne in Infamous Photo, Responds to Allegations He Stole From Cash Money Artists

In an appearance on the Big Facts podcast, Cash Money founder Birdman addressed allegations he scammed his artists. “I don’t get my feelings in it, but I ain’t never took from no n***a,” he said at the 18 minute-mark. “I always bless n****s. I had some incidents early on because I was really young in this shit. I ain’t know no better. But, any problem I had I cleared it up. I paid my n***a. Remember because I was young. I’m telling you 20 years old. So, a lot of shit happened early on, I just ain’t know. And I’m with these white folks and they not attending to the business.”
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Fight breaks out at the first ever Olivia Rodrigo show

Olivia Rodrigo performed her “first show” ever with a daytime set at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Festival on Saturday, September 18th. The performance saw the pop star perform five cuts from her debut record, Sour — ‘Traitor, ‘Good 4 U’, ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’ and her breakout single, ‘Drivers License.’. During Rodrigo’s performance...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Explains Why He Kissed Lil Wayne On The Lips

It's not uncommon when you hear somebody trying to discredit Birdman's work in the music industry that they'll tell you about the legendary rap figure kissing his artists on the lips -- most notably, Lil Wayne. You've likely all seen photos and videos of Birdman and Lil Wayne kissing, and perhaps you've even speculated about their sexuality at a time. But their kisses were strictly familial and had no romantic connotation, according to Stunna.
MUSIC
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy