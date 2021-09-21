CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent Work of IEET Fellow Stefan L. Sorgner

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether with one of the most successful digital entrepreneurs in Germany, Michael Greve, and the president of the German anti-aging society, Prof. Bernd Kleine-Gunk (https://www.gsaam.de/kontakt/ ), IEET Fellow Stefan Lorenz Sorgner was invited to Monte Carlo to give a talk in the panel “Past, Present & Future of Anti-Aging Medicine: The German vision” at the 19th Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress” which had about 10000 in presence participants. Nowadays, Michael Greve is the CEO of Forever Healthy with which he tackles the issue of undoing aging.

