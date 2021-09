I remember my first couple years guiding for elk and bear in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. I was all about having everything on my back that could possibly be needed for the hunt. I bought one of those gigantic guide backpacks and stuffed it full of everything I ‘thought’ I might need and, looking back, a lot of things that I would never have needed. After a season of lugging all that weight around, I decided to go light and eliminate everything but the bare essentials. I purchased a very light pack and stocked it with items that would be needed for a day hunt in the mountains or…. A hunt here in Texas.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO