CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video leaks days before launch, confirms Tensor SoC specs

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Pixel 6 series is just around the corner. Ever since the official preview in early August, we haven’t heard officially from Google about the Pixel 6 series — well, apart from the billboards company has been putting across major US cities. Rumors have suggested the October 19 launch date, and now close to a month before its official announcement, a video of the early production test unit of the Pixel 6 Pro has surfaced on the web.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
pocketnow.com

These are the carriers compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a price tag lower than ever before, the Z Flip 3 is the phone to get if you’ve been eyeing the foldable market for the last couple of years. With the phone placed right alongside the Korean OEM’s mainstream flagship Galaxy S Series, it’s no shocker it would offer the same level of compatibility with service providers. But to help ease your worries, here’s all the information you will need about the networking capabilities of the compact foldable.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

A New Pixel 6 Pro Leak Says The Display Is 120Hz & More

Following today’s earlier Pixel 6 report, a new leak has surfaced, with details that point to the refresh rate of the display on the Pixel 6 Pro. But there’s more to the leak than that. And it would appear that some of the details would corroborate earlier claims of certain specifications or features details.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Soc#Tensor Soc#Fyi#Thisistechtoday#Tech Today
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Google Pixel 6 specs leak reveals (almost) all

We’ve already heard a great deal about the Pixel 6 line, partly from Google itself, and partly from a string of tipsters. Now XDA Developers appears to have received a veritable smorgasbord of corroborating Pixel 6 info from an anonymous leaker. This confirms core Google Pixel 6 specs like the...
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Here’s More Pixel 6 Pro Specs for You Google Fiends

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We have an updated understanding of what the Pixel 6 Pro will be offering later this year, thanks to new intel posted to the web. Should this latest information be accurate, Google fans are in for a real treat with this device, so fingers crossed this all pans out the way we hope.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro Leak Confirms Battery Sharing, 12 Gigs of RAM and More

Google's upcoming flagships are shaping up to be really impressive. These might be by far the hottest Android phones to come later this year, but we can never get enough of the leaks that are telling us more and more about the new phones. Today's leak about the Google Pixel 6 Pro might as well be the most interesting one as it reveals some fascinating information on the phone.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
xda-developers

Exclusive: Here are the likely specs of the Google Tensor chip in the Pixel 6

Ever since rumors arose that Google was developing its own chip for Pixel phones, one of the burning questions that we’ve been asked over and over again is: What are its specifications? Leak after leak have confirmed various tidbits about the Google Tensor chip, but none have confirmed details on the most important part: the CPU. A recent Geekbench listing purportedly from the Google Pixel 6 Pro sparked wild speculation online about the Tensor’s CPU, and we can finally address some of those theories thanks to our source.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel Fold to launch later this year, as per new leak

Google’s first foldable phone has been rumored to be under development for years now. First tipped by a blogger back in 2019, the phone that now has a name – Google Pixel Fold – has inched closer to an actual launch than ever before. A fresh new leak from David...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Nokia G50 specs leaked ahead of launch, still with 5G

This month of September started with us mentioning the Nokia G50 would be coming as an affordable 5G smartphone. The phone is almost ready as Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shares the specs and features of the upcoming phone. The Nokia G50 comes with a decent 6.82-inch with IPS screen with 1640 x 720 pixel resolution. There is a side fingerprint reader, microSD card slot, dual SIM support, 4GB RAM, and 128GB onbaord storage. It runs on Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor.
NFL
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro roundup: Specs, Price, Colors & More – What to Expect!

Google Pixel smartphones have always been one of the most leaked offerings in the entire industry prior to a launch, and the Pixel 6 series is definitely no exception. We have even got a promo video now. The series consists of two models, namely the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. With leaks and rumors all over the internet, the need for summarization has become more important than ever, and we have done just that below.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy