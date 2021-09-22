Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video leaks days before launch, confirms Tensor SoC specs
Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner. Ever since the official preview in early August, we haven’t heard officially from Google about the Pixel 6 series — well, apart from the billboards company has been putting across major US cities. Rumors have suggested the October 19 launch date, and now close to a month before its official announcement, a video of the early production test unit of the Pixel 6 Pro has surfaced on the web.pocketnow.com
