The Future of Industrial Cybersecurity

The first time I ever took a briefing on cloud security was in 2011 from a senior national security official in the Pentagon. He believed that the U.S. Department of Defense could become exponentially more secure if we migrated away from the 90,000 networks we had at the time and towards a smaller network attack surface that could be more easily defended. Transitioning legacy networks to the cloud is hard work — every large enterprise needs to plan and plan, and plan some more, to do so — but the good news is that new research makes it easier to secure the cloud and measure cloud security effectiveness.

