The Future of Industrial Cybersecurity
In the next five years, cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS) is expected to achieve strong growth, with estimates predicting the sector will be worth approximately $22.8 billion by 2026. With help from researchers, investigations of increasing attacks on industrial facilities and growing interest from corporate and government sectors, the industry has already amassed an arsenal of awareness and protection offerings.securityboulevard.com
