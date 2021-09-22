CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stears, Kent

Cover picture for the articleKent LeRoy Stears, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 19, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Kent was born January 21, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Elvin Stears and Bertha Victoria Eaton Stears. He grew up and attended schools in the Shelley area and graduated from Shelley High School. He also attended Idaho State University and University of Idaho. He served as a Private First Class in the United States Army. On July 10, 1981, he married Sherrie Lee Bell in Jackson, Wyoming. Kent and Sherrie made their home in Juneau, Alaska, where Kent worked as a maintenance worker for Glacier Gardens. They later retired to Idaho Falls. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed archery, fishing, and hunting. Kent is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sherrie Stears of Idaho Falls; son, Gary (Heidi) Stears of Juneau, AK; daughter, Jodi Stears (Jim Zolynski) of Idaho Falls; daughter, Carrie Tibbitts (Nathan Travis) of Idaho Falls; son, Steven Tibbitts of Idaho Falls; son, Jason (Lacy) Stears of Juneau, AK; daughter, Kendra (Trevor) Hill of Juneau, AK; sister, Donna Harker of Idaho Falls; loyal companions, Ed & Sassy; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Bertha Stears; a sister; and a brother. Private family services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kent 1/21/1946 - 9/19/2021LeRoy Stears.

