Ten more COVID-19 deaths were reported by health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington since last week. Five deaths were reported on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Monday. There were two deaths in Nez Perce County, two in Clearwater County and one in Idaho County, among them three women and two men. Two of the people were in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO