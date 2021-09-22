CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

1Xtra's Cosmic Wind Down - Jamz Supernova - The world's smallest festival…1 hour of blissed out live songs featuring Baby Rose, Lianne La Havas, Pip Millet and more! - BBC Sounds

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1Xtra's Cosmic Wind Down - Jamz Supernova - The world's smallest festival…1 hour of blissed out live songs featuring Baby Rose, Lianne La Havas, Pip Millet and more! - BBC Sounds. Jamz Supernova. The world's smallest festival…1 hour of blissed out live songs featuring Baby Rose, Lianne La Havas, Pip...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Marillion reveal song titles for new album An Hour Before It's Dark

Marillion have announced the sing titles for their upcoming new studio album An Hour Before It's Dark, which they will release in early 2022. "The recording process is now complete and Michael Hunter will commence mixing any day now," the band say. "As a collection of songs it’s sounding very strong. All five of us are well-excited at what we’ve created and Lucy [Jordache, manager] reckons 'it beats FEAR'. Praise indeed.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Harry Styles, Lianne La Havas, Dave and Fraser T Smith win Ivor awards

Harry Styles, Lianne La Havas, Dave and Fraser T Smith are the big winners at this year’s Ivor Novello awards, which celebrate Britain’s best songwriters and composers. In their third Ivor Novello win in four years, Dave and Fraser T Smith were awarded best contemporary song for Children of the Internet. The song is performed by Future Utopia – Veteran producer Smith’s new project – and features Dave and Es Devlin. The track explores the impact of social media and hyper-connectivity, particularly on younger generations.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Coldplay joins the BTS ‘Universe’: What do you think of their cosmic collab? [LISTEN]

BTS are one of the most popular bands on Earth right now, so it’s no surprise that every musician on the planet — or maybe even the cosmos — would jump at the chance to work with them. Joining that list of collaborators now is the British rock group Coldplay. Watch the lyric video for their duet “My Universe” above. “My Universe” was written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin, Oscar Holter, Bill Rahko, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and none other than Max Martin, the Swedish musical mastermind behind hits ranging from Britney Spears‘s “Baby One More Time” to...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lianne La Havas
Person
Baby Rose
celebrityaccess.com

Lianne La Havas Wins Best Album At The 66th Annual Ivor Novello Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter and record producer Lianne La Havas’ self-titled sophomore album was named Best Album of 2021 at the Ivor Novello awards. The concept album, which details the stages of a relationship, from its early inception to its end, was written with Matthew Hales and marks the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See a Blue-Haired Jack White Celebrate Third Man’s London Opening With Balcony Gig

Jack White celebrated the opening of the London outpost of his Third Man Records with a surprise set from both the store’s basement venue and a neighboring balcony. The rocker first “baptized” the basement “Blue Basement” — fittingly with a new blue-haired look to mark the occasion — with a six-song set of White Stripes tracks and solo cuts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White Live (@officialjackwhitelive) White then moved the festivities outdoors, loading his band onto a neighboring balcony — owned by the artist Damian Hurst — for an additional five songs, including “Dead Leaves...
MUSIC
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Sounds#1xtra
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
hiphopwired.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
soapsindepth.com

Avery Kristen Pohl Teases Esme’s Secrets on GENERAL HOSPITAL

As soon as Esme Prince appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, fans were eager to find out who this devious young woman is and what she’s really up to in Port Charles! And while Esme is a newcomer in town, portrayer Avery Kristen Pohl is a newcomer to soaps! “I had never even watched an episode of one,” she admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “At first, it was a little overwhelming, but I’m definitely getting into the swing of things and I’m having such a fun time.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy