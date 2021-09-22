Mongreig, Louis

Lou Mongreig Monroe, Utah Louis Rene Mongreig, 81, passed away September 12, 2021 at his home in Monroe. He was born September 22, 1939 in Schoolcraft, Michigan to Harry and Carietta Epps Mongreig. He married Susan Lynn Carvey on April 26, 1985 in California. Lou's artistic ability reached many facets of his life. From art work to cars, he left his unique stamp on everything he touched. Up until his death, he faithfully served as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and looks forward to an earthly resurrection where he will be reunited with his friends and family. Psalm 37:29 Survived by his wife, Susan; children: Susan (Michael) Brinskele, Lindsy (Cody) Tate; 8 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sherry Kaiser; sister, Querida M. Coates. Private family services to be held. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com Louis 9/22/1939 - 9/12/2021Rene Mongreig.