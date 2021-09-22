Suicide: Let’s talk about it

Governor Newsom Should Close the Vaccination Loophole for School Employees. The honeymoon is over in communities where the Delta variant has taken hold. Since back to school, I’ve spent weeks filling in for principals, supervising children, checking children’s temperatures and providing them masks, directing traffic in the parking lot, picking up garbage, wiping down cafeteria tables — all of which are required to run safe schools in these times. I’ve talked to other heads of schools that can say the same thing or something similar since the start of this school year. The same culprit continues to affect us all — COVID-19. However, normally we have a village to manage these tasks. Now, we don’t.
