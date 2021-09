Multiple agencies, including personnel from the Lewiston and Clarkston fire departments, respond to a fire at Lewiston Laundromat on the 800 block of 21st Street in Lewiston on Tuesday night. The fire involved three dryers and caused heavy smoke in the building, according to a Lewiston Fire Department news release. Crews were able to put out the fire. No one was injured and the property damaged is estimated at $35,000.