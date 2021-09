A while back, Spotify came up with a theory: That Gen-Z is in love with ’90s country. And now, that theory has basically become scientific law. Newly released data shows that streams of Spotify’s 90s Country playlist have grown 150 percent since 2018. And not only that, they’ve skyrocketed 70 percent among Gen-Z users specifically. There are 89 million playlists from Gen-Z users containing iconic ’90s Country tracks, so it begs the question, “Why?” It’s not like today’s country has anything to do with hit makers like Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn or Tim McGraw, right? Well according to Parker McCollum, Tenille Arts and BRELAND, it actually does.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO