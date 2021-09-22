CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

By JOE McDONALD
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt has rattled global markets says it will pay interest due Thursday to bondholders in China but gave no sign of plans to pay on a separate bond abroad. The Chinese government,...

