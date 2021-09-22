Jeanette (Jenny) Marie Miller-Cardenas passed away on September 17th, 2021, at her home in Yakima, Washington. Jeanette was born on July 30th, 1955 in Yakima, Washington to Dave and Blanche Miller. Jeanette worked for many years as a CNA in the Yakima Valley. She remained in Yakima until 1995, then relocating to California, she lived in Porterville, Ca. for much of the time. Finally settling back to Yakima in 2020, to take care of her father.