Dave Greene, 70, of South Twin Lakes, Inchelium, WA passed away peacefully in his sleep September 17, 2021. Dave was born December 26, 1950, in Prosser, WA, to Howard and Nona Greene. Dave was raised and attended school in Grandview, WA. He was the middle child with 2 brothers, Gary and Mike. On January 14, 1970, he married the love his life, Nancy Patnode, and they celebrated their 51st anniversary in January.