Velda lived most of her adult life in Wapato, WA where she raised her 4 daughters. Her daughters were able to bless her as a G’ma to her 9 grandchildren. Being a G’ma came naturally to her and when she became a Great G’ma she was a professional. She was the best Great G’ma to her 9 great-grandchildren. She made sure to have her own special relationships with each and everyone of us.