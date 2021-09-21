RANDI FREESE BECOMES FIRST ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY AND JIM NEWMAN IS NAMED CRIMINAL CHIEF

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”

