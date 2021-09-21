CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RANDI FREESE BECOMES FIRST ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY AND JIM NEWMAN IS NAMED CRIMINAL CHIEF

 9 days ago

RANDI FREESE BECOMES FIRST ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY AND JIM NEWMAN IS NAMED CRIMINAL CHIEF. Patrick D. Kenneally, McHenry County State’s Attorney, announces that Rita Gara, First Assistant State’s Attorney, has resigned from this position as of 9/17/2021 and that Randi Freese is the new First Assistant State’s Attorney starting 9/20/2021. Jim Newman has recently joined our office and is named the Chief of the Criminal Division.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Domestic Violence#University College#First Assistant State#The Criminal Division
