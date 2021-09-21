RANDI FREESE BECOMES FIRST ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY AND JIM NEWMAN IS NAMED CRIMINAL CHIEF
RANDI FREESE BECOMES FIRST ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY AND JIM NEWMAN IS NAMED CRIMINAL CHIEF. Patrick D. Kenneally, McHenry County State’s Attorney, announces that Rita Gara, First Assistant State’s Attorney, has resigned from this position as of 9/17/2021 and that Randi Freese is the new First Assistant State’s Attorney starting 9/20/2021. Jim Newman has recently joined our office and is named the Chief of the Criminal Division.www.mchenrycountyil.gov
