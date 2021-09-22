Douglas “Doug” Anthony Leonardo passed away September 8, 2021 at his home in Everett, Washington after a long illness. Doug was born June 17, 1943 in Yakima, and was a graduate of Granger High School class of 1961. He later attended the University of Washington where he graduated with a degree in history. After teaching English in Sunnyside for a few years, he resumed studies at UW and earned a law degree in 1976. He practiced law in Seattle and Kirkland for 18 years.