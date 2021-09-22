VanVurst Sensory Trail unveiled

GOSHEN — The namesake of the Ashley VanVurst Sensory Trail would have been thrilled to share it with everyone, relatives said Tuesday. City leaders, department heads and many others who helped make the trail project a reality participated in a ribbon-cutting at Abshire Park. The app-guided experience includes four miles of the Pumpkinvine and MapleHeart trails, with hundreds of features mapped out and marked by the senses that they appeal to.