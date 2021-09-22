Native Indiana animals 'come alive' in Enchanted Forest

Costumed educators bring native Indiana animals to life in Merry Lea's annual Enchanted Forest event. Photo provided/Christine Kustra/Merry Lea

WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will host an enchanted night hike on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as part of the annual Enchanted Forest event. Trail guides will lead family groups for one-hour hikes by lantern light to meet real “live” animals along the trails.

Merry Lea’s costumed staff and volunteers will talk about life as a native Indiana animal. They will discuss their favorite foods, fears, habitats and answer questions children and adults may have. This family-friendly evening is seen as an alternative to Halloween events too scary for young children.