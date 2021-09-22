CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War Z: Aftermath - Official Launch Trailer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the action-packed launch trailer for the zombie shooter, and get ready to take on the undead swarms in World War Z: Aftermath. World War Z: Aftermath is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also be available on Nintendo Switch on November 2, 2021.

TouchArcade

Zynga’s Squad-Based Arena Combat Game ‘Star Wars: Hunters’ Gets New Cinematic Trailer, Now Launching in 2022

Back in February of this year, during a Nintendo Direct livestream event, Zynga announced a new Star Wars game that they were working on called Star Wars: Hunters which they would be releasing on iOS and Android devices in addition to the Nintendo Switch. Aside from the extremely vague teaser video all we knew of Star Wars: Hunters at that time was that it would be a “squad-based multiplayer arena combat game" and that timeline-wise it would take place after The Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens. Well today, following a brief appearance during Apple’s iPhone 13 media event, Zynga has unveiled a new cinematic trailer and some new details for Star Wars: Hunters, and it’s looking very cool. First up is the new trailer.
IGN

Chasing Static - Launch Trailer

Chasing Static, the retro psychological horror game, launches on October 14, 2021, for PC. The game will also be released Nintendo on Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Q1 2022. Check out the creepy new trailer. Embark on a journey of remembrance and revelation as Chris Selwood, a man visiting the dreary forests of rustic North Wales to pay his respects at his father's funeral. A mundane encounter with an eerily familiar woman at a roadside diner in the Village of Hearth turns petrifying when an unknown horror attacks her. Chris falls unconscious from shock and awakens in the same cafe, now in ruins. Chris navigates through the darkness in this disturbing new locale as he must discover where he is and why monsters and spirits roam this unsettling land. Unsanctioned experiments, lies told to family members, and a strange bond with the waitress culminates in a non-linear, replayable story rich with secrets. Chris must make sense of an unsettling world drenched in mystery where he can never be certain what may be lurking around the next turn.
IGN

Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity - Official Gameplay Trailer

Watch the new gameplay trailer for Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity. The gameplay trailer gives us a good idea of what to expect in the upcoming DLC, which will release with exciting new features. The Prosperity update will introduce three new scenarios, new construction materials, new items such as cake, coffee, and soap, and more. Developer Gentlymad Studios has announced that the Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity expansion is coming to PC via GOG and Steam on October 21, 2021.
IGN

Hellslave - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for this upcoming dark and apocalyptic dungeon crawler RPG, Hellslave, coming to PC in 2022. The world is coming to an end and humanity is on the brink of extinction. Save it from a demon invasion by making a pact with the Devil and praise one of 6 demons to avoid humanity's demise into darkness. Use your newly acquired demonic power against the invaders but it may have a bigger impact on you than you thought.
IGN

Hanako: Honor & Blade - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the action-packed launch trailer for Hanako: Honor & Blade, the online multiplayer combat experience set in Feudal Japan. Help decide the future of a nation--between life or chaos--by playing as a capable swordsman, powerful spearman, eagle-eyed archer, or nimble ninja. Choose to play as one of two clans and seek to defeat your foes through multiple game modes and maps. Hanako: Honor & Blade is available now on PC via Steam.
IGN

Aragami 2 - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for the stealth-action adventure game sequel, Aragami 2, available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam. Aragami 2 features a new combat system, a full campaign that can be played entirely solo or cooperatively with friends, and more.
IGN

Merek's Market - Official Launch Trailer

Indie studio Big Village Games has launched Merek's Market, a comical and chaotic crafting game about running a medieval shop. Brush up on your crafting and bartering skills as you attempt to grow your business solo, or team up with up to three friends as you expand across town. Merek's Market is now available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.
IGN

BitCraft - Official Announcement Trailer

Don't let the name fool you. BitCraft isn't a voxel-based game. But it does have its own gorgeous, unique art style as you set about building, hunting, crafting, and surviving in what its developers describe as "a new kind of MMORPG."
nintendoeverything.com

Tails of Iron launch trailer

Tails of Iron, a hand-drawn RPG adventure with difficult combat, has received a new trailer to celebrate its launch. Publisher United Label and developer Odd Bug Studio brought the title to Switch to close out the week. Here’s some information about the game:. Set in a grim land plagued by...
IGN

Medieval Dynasty - Official Launch Trailer

The medieval survival role-playing game is finally ready for its official launch after a year in Early Access. Check out this cinematic trailer that gives an encapsulated version of what Medieval Dynasty is all about. Medieval Dynasty will be released on September 23 for PC.
epicstream.com

First Official Trailer for Star Wars: Hunters Arrives

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The faraway galaxy just keeps getting bigger and bigger, with a huge roster of upcoming new shows such as Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Mandalorian Season 3, and The Book of Boba Fett, a number of movie projects such as Rogue Squadron, and several video game titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, VR experience Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – The Last Call, an open-world Star Wars game, and a remake of Knights of the Old Republic,
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Lost Judgment, World War Z: Aftermath, Sable, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Embr: Über Firefighters, more

We’ve long wished for a SEGA Master System collection. This week, that dream becomes a reality. Well, kind of – SEGA’s investigative adventure Lost Judgment contains eight playable SMS games, including Enduro Racer, Woody Pop, Penguin Land, and Alex Kidd in Miracle World. We guess this means Lost Judgment has...
wccftech.com

World War Z: Aftermath Delivers New Levels and First-Person 4K/60fps Next-Gen Action Today

Get ready to face the hordes all over again, because World War Z: Aftermath arrives today. For those who haven’t been keeping up, the expansion adds two new chapters, Vatican City and Kamchatka, first-person mode, and support for 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility (a full next-gen console upgrade is coming in 2022). Check out the launch trailer for World War Z: Aftermath, below.
gamepur.com

How to move your World War Z save files from the Epic Games Store to Steam

World War Z has finally arrived to Steam in the form of World War Z: Aftermath, an updated version with lots of new content, first-person mode, a new melee combat system, and a few other perks. As is tradition with games that start their life cycle on the Epic Games Store before eventually coming to Steam, existing World War Z players on PC are migrating from one launcher to the other in droves. If you are one of those players and would like to preserve your progress before diving into World War Z: Aftermath on Steam, you should transfer your save files before deleting it from the Epic Games Store client. Here’s how to do it.
nintendoeverything.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set launch trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set still has a few more days to go until release, but Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 just published a new launch trailer. For those that need a refresher on the game, check out the following overview:. THE GAME. • Experience the...
