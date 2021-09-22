Guess Who This Giggling Girl Turned Into!

Meet Dani, an adorable 5 month-old calico/brown tabby mix with a precious, pink nose. Her coat is quite unique with shades of orange, tan, white, brown, and grey. She is a lovable kitten who’s looking for her forever family. She’s an active girl who enjoys racing through the cat tunnels, playing with crinkle balls and string toys, and wrestling with the other kitties. Dani would be a wonderful addition to a family with children who can keep her busy and give her lots of hugs and kisses. She is spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’d like to meet this cutie pie, please let us know so we can arrange a visit.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO