Here's a Behind the Scenes Look at Michael Keaton's Stunts in The Protégé

Disney World has shared a new video giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the music that will be part of the new ‘Harmonious’ show at EPCOT. Harmonious will be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park. This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide. It’s a grand, powerful tribute to the unifying power of story and song, embracing new technical magic that incorporates pyrotechnics, fountains, lighting, and media in new ways. “Harmonious” will feature new interpretations of classic Disney songs, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world.
