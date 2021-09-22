CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How lithium can be efficiently extracted from oil and gas wastewater

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences proposes the idea of rapidly extracting lithium from contaminated water. After describing that, at present, lithium is most commonly sourced from salt brines in South America using solar evaporation, a costly process that can take years and wastes much of the lithium along the way, the team behind the new study explains that they designed specific membranes to efficiently recover the metal from water generated in oil and gas production.

www.mining.com

Related
mining.com

Coal prices are booming but US miners struggle to boost output

A labor shortage and reluctance to open new mines has left U.S. coal companies struggling to keep up with surging global demand. “It’s very difficult for the coal industry to increase production,” Xcoal Energy & Resources LLC Chief Executive Officer Ernie Thrasher said Monday in a phone interview. “Everyone is working within the limits they have.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

AVZ Minerals secures Chinese backing for DRC lithium project

Australia’s AVZ Minerals (ASX: AVZ) has secured $240 million in funding from Chinese private firm Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies (CATH) to develop its Manono lithium-tin project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The deal gives Suzhou CATH, jointly owned by Pei Zhenhua and Chinese battery giant CATL, a 24%...
WORLD
offshore-technology.com

COP26: the three ways a decarbonising business can leave oil and gas

In Paris, 2015, world leaders confronted the inconvenient truth of a polluted world, and the need to end pollution by 2050. In the six years since, governments and companies have dodged, erred, and under-performed in the need to reach net-zero emissions. The inevitability of decarbonisation has only just started to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Shale Oil#Oil And Gas#Contaminated Water#Lithium#Water Treatment#Crown#The University Of Texas
mining.com

Super material discovered in error could be key for batteries, fuel cells

Researchers searching for a new superconductor with unconventional behaviour unexpectedly discovered a material that is only four atoms thick and allows for studying the motion of charged particles in only two dimensions. The initial target material was a combination of silver, potassium and selenium (α-KAg3Se2) in a four-layered structure —...
CHEMISTRY
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Oil and gas industry can help fuel state economy

On-and-off again relationships can be messy and have a lot of unintended consequences — the same holds true for a federal oil and gas leasing moratorium. As courts go back and forth on the legality of the Department of Interior’s federal oil and gas leasing ban, Montana’s energy companies and others throughout the country have been subjected to long periods of uncertainty, hurting local economies and state revenues. Oil and gas operations on federal lands have been repeatedly stopped, and then subsequently started, and then stopped again as this issue plays out in the courts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Oil and gas firms to increase extraction in Arctic by ‘more than 20%’ in next five years

Oil and gas firms plan to increase extraction in the Arctic by more than 20 per cent over the next five years, a new report says. Analysis by Reclaim Finance, an NGO examining fossil fuel spending, finds that oil and gas production in the fragile region is set to increase from 11.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) per day in 2020 to 13.7 mmboe per day in 2026.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

First Cobalt resumes drilling at Iron Creek

First Cobalt (TSX-V: FCC) said on Thursday it began drilling at Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper project in Idaho, seeking to double production as higher demand for electric vehicles boosted prices for the metals used in the batteries. North American EV sales reached 325,000 units in the first half of 2021,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Lake Resources partners with US cleantech on Argentina lithium project

Australia’s Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) has teamed up with US-based Lilac Solutions to jointly develop the Kachi Lithium Brine project in Argentina, home to the world’s third-largest reserve of the key material for batteries that power electric vehicles and high-tech devices. California-headquartered Lilac will provide clean technology expertise as well...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
El Paso News

Oil, Natural Gas employment rate in Texas jumps to 86% from July to August

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Employment in oil and natural gas sectors of Texas has increased, with 2,800 new jobs in August, according to Texas Workforce Commission data. Employment in upstream oil and natural gas in the state of Texas increased from approximately 1,500 jobs in July 2021 to 2,800 jobs in August 2021.
TEXAS STATE
techxplore.com

A new look at the problem of energy efficiency in lithium-ion batteries

An international research team featuring two Skoltech scientists has experimentally demonstrated that a long-standing explanation for low energy efficiency in lithium-ion batteries does not hold. The researchers explained the phenomenon in terms of slow electron transfer between oxygen and transition metal atoms in the cathode, rather than the atoms themselves undergoing migration. The study came out Thursday in the journal Nature Chemistry.
SCIENCE

