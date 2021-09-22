CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Germany’s diversity shows as immigrants run for parliament

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of immigrants are running in Germany’s national election on Sunday, raising the possibility that its next parliament will be more diverse than ever. While it still might not fully represent the country’s overall diversity, where more than a quarter of the population has immigrant roots, it’s a step toward a more accurate reflection of society. An organization that tracks migrant issues says 8.2%, or 58 of 709 lawmakers in the current Bundestag, have immigrant roots. The 2013-17 parliament had only 5.9%, or 37 out of 631 lawmakers. One expert says the share of Bundestag candidates with immigrant roots has risen continuously since 2005.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Diversity#Election#Berlin#Ap
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Braving intimidation, hundreds of Iraqi women run for parliament

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A powerful mix of insecurity and traditional prejudice against more liberal female politicians put Awatef Rasheed off running for parliament when she returned to Iraq in 2014 after years abroad. Seven years later, with Iraq less unstable, Rasheed has decided to contest a Oct. 10 election for...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
AFP

What is at stake in Germany's election?

What will Germany look like after Angela Merkel's era and how will its role evolve in Europe and beyond? Will the centre-left SPD manage to wrest power from the conservatives? Will the Greens or the liberals be part of the next government? These are just some of the questions thrown up by Sunday's hotly contested election.
ELECTIONS
WRAL

Germany's Social Democratic Party wins most seats in federal elections, preliminary official results show

CNN — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) has won the most seats in Germany's federal election, according to the "Federal Returning Officer" (Der Bundeswahlleiter), responsible for overseeing Federal elections. The SPD claimed a narrow victory over the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the centrist-right, conservative party of Chancellor Angela Merkel,...
WORLD
NPR

Smaller, Younger Parties Will Likely Determine Who Runs Germany's Next Government

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking German). ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: It is an old tradition in German politics to, after the first election results come out, assemble the chancellor candidates for each party on the same stage to talk about what just happened. It's called the Berlin Round, and it can be a deeply awkward event if your party didn't do that well or a confidence booster if it did. For Christian Lindner, the head of the libertarian FDP party, it was the latter.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
kion546.com

Greece: Afghan refugees fly to Portugal for resettlement

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say 41 Afghan refugees have flown from Athens to Portugal as part of a bilateral agreement to resettle 1,000 people who have been granted asylum. The Afghans traveled to Greece before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August. Greek officials said Tuesday that another 43 are expected to fly to Portugal in the coming weeks. Athens is seeking to reduce the number of refugees living in the country through bilateral agreements with other European Union members. Greece has the fifth-highest number of pending asylum applications among EU countries after Germany, France, Spain and Italy.
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Ukraine-led Rapid Trident to increase U.S., NATO interoperability

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Rapid Trident 21 exercise to enhance interoperability between Ukraine, U.S. and NATO partners started Monday, with an opening ceremony at Central City Stadium near Yavoriv, Ukraine, and will run through Oct. 1. The United States and Ukraine have partnered over 25 years on the annual...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy