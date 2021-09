Sweet apple butter and sharp cheddar, twisted up in a flaky pastry—does it get any better than that? These crispy cheese straws will become a fall staple in your house. The recipe comes together in no time, thanks to store-bought puff pastry and apple butter. (Though if you want to make your own apple butter, more power to you. Here’s a great recipe.) I can’t describe how wonderful your kitchen will smell while baking these. The sweetness of the fruit dreamily balances the sharpness of the cheddar. If you want to use only one type of cheddar, go for it. And if you’re looking for some substitutes, I highly recommend Gouda, too. —Carolina Gelen.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO