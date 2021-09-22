Will nomad hubs become the next startup cities?

The blockbuster merger agreement between CAA and ICM was signed at 8:17 a.m. PST, a little more than an hour before the news ricocheted across the entertainment business. A source says that the deal was in the works for “weeks and months” with only a a small circle of executives involved. “I think we are shocked that we were able to keep it quiet, because many people on both sides have been working on this for a while,” CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd told The Hollywood Reporter Monday afternoon. “We take it as a great signal and sign of the leadership of...

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO