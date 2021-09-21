CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

COVID booster shots available in PA when CDC gives go-ahead

WNEP-TV 16
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's acting Secretary of Health issued an order that vaccine providers across the state will be ready to give COVID booster shots as soon as the CDC gives the go-ahead. The FDA on Friday approved boosters for only those 65 and older and with high-risk conditions. One...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Beaver County Times

Beaver County's COVID new cases flat; Pennsylvania cases fall 3.4%

Pennsylvania reported 31,753 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.4% from the previous week. Then, 32,859 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported. Pennsylvania ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Boosters#Covid
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 12,223 Cases, 87 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,223 new coronavirus cases and 87 additional deaths over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,415,049 cases and 29,151 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,691 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 660 in ICUs. The state says 12,706,667 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,195,256 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
canbyfirst.com

Oregon Considering Use of Covid-19 Booster Shots Recommended by CDC

Oregon is considering making Covid-19 booster shots available to more vulnerable and at-risk populations recommended to receive them by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if a multi-state scientific review group approves their use. While Oregon currently has an adequate supply of Pfizer vaccines, state health officials cautioned that...
OREGON STATE
AOL Corp

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 43

Pa. DOH issues order to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

HERSHEY, Pa. — Currently, the CDC only recommends an additional COVID-19 shot for seniors and the immunocompromised. However, federal public health officials have said they anticipate boosters will be needed for the whole population, including a second dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. In preparation for a possible CDC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

NC waiting on CDC guidance before giving booster shots to elderly

Raleigh, N.C. — The state health department said on Monday that elderly North Carolinians will have to wait for their chance to get a COVID-19 booster shot. The Federal Drug Administration advisory panel recommended on Friday that people 65 and older get a third shot, but health officials in North Carolina said the state would wait for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval to make them available to the elderly.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. issues new requirements for vaccine providers ahead of CDC committee's guidance on booster shots

HERSHEY, Pa. - Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam signed an order Tuesday aimed at ensuring that vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance, according to a news release from the state's Department of Health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
reviewjournal.com

COVID booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans get CDC approval

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
republicmonews.com

CDC Votes Against Giving Booster Shots After FDA Authorized It

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for certain groups, and many American employees are now eligible. CDC and FDA’s Decision on Booster Shot Does Not Coincide. The FDA approved boosters for individuals aged 65 and above and those aged 18 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy