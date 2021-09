In their first game of league play on Sept. 10, the Oxford High School Wildcats played a spirited four quarters against the West Bloomfield Lakers. Trading blows with the Bloomfield team all evening, the visitors tipped the balance to their favor with a touchdown in the closing minutes to set the score, 41-31. “(It’s) a week that I was very proud of our effort,” Oxford Head Coach Zach Line said. “That’s something we’ve been working towards. I think we now have a great base to build off.”

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO