Jeff Bezos Says Traveling To Space Changed How He Thinks About Nature

Jeff Bezos on Monday pledged to give away $1 billion in grants this year with a focus on conservation efforts. "Nature is our life support system and it's fragile," Bezos said Monday at an event in New York City. "I was reminded of this just this July when I went into space with Blue Origin. I'd heard that seeing the Earth from space changes one's point of view of the world, but I was not prepared for just how much that would be true." CNBC reports:

AFP

Blue Origin unveils next flight, TMZ says Captain Kirk to be aboard

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, announced plans on Monday for its next flight and the news and entertainment website TMZ said it may include a celebrity astronaut -- William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." Blue Origin revealed the names of two members of the four-person crew but did not confirm that Shatner would be on the flight.
Jeff Bezos
luxurylaunches.com

The United Nations chief rightly blasted Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson for joyriding into space while millions on Earth struggle daily for just getting food on their plates.

Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on Earth, is also one of the least popular. His recent trip to space has boiled the pot of dislike even more. Not one to feel guilty for the world’s first human spaceflight to orbit space, big wigs like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson have been slammed by United Nations chief on Tuesday for “joyriding in space.” At the same time, the planet suffers long-standing problems like the hunger crisis. Bezos was especially ecstatic about living his multi-million dollar dream, “I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life,” Bezos said in a video posted to his Instagram. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated the out-of-the-world stunt demonstrated massive gaps between the poor and the affluent in our world.
#Oceans#Climate Change#Pacific#Blue Origin#Cnbc#The Bezos Earth Fund#Indigenous
Arizona Daily Sun

EarthTalk: Is so-called 'Off-Earth Manufacturing' really the environmental panacea that Jeff Bezos and other proponents say it is?

Dear EarthTalk: Is so-called “Off-Earth Manufacturing” really the environmental panacea that Jeff Bezos and other proponents say it is?. In July 2021, Richard Branson rocketed into suborbital space aboard a craft he helped fund, launching a new era of commercial space travel. About a week later, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos flew into space on his own Blue Origin rocket. Both rockets emitted plumes of white smoke and tons of kerosene, releasing more greenhouse gases in a few minutes than a typical car would over two centuries. These rockets also emitted black carbon — or soot — into upper layers of the atmosphere, contaminating the air for years to come.
One Green Planet

Jeff Bezos Pledges $1 Billion to Conservation Projects

Jeff Bezos has pledged to give $1 billion to conservation projects targeting climate change. Jeff Bezos is the Amazon founder and the richest man in the world, making him the perfect candidate to fund vital conservation projects. He recently announced that the Bezos Earth Fund pledged $1 billion to conservation...
The Independent

Boris Johnson makes rainforest joke as he meets Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a rainforest quip as he met Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in a sideline event to the United Nations General Assembly. Mr.Johnson met the world’s richest man to discuss Amazon’s tax bill and the billionaire’s pledge to $1 billion to nature conservation. During the opening pleasantries,...
NewsTimes

Jeff Bezos, Boris Johnson Meet During UNGA

While the United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York this week, heavy hitters from around the world are meeting, and that includes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The two men met Monday at the UK diplomatic residence and, per a Downing Street representative’s...
Page Six

Jeff Bezos congratulates space rival Elon Musk on historic mission

This space race is awfully civilized. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk are supposed to be locked in a bitter battle to establish the first commercial space-travel company. But Bezos seems to be rooting for his supposed opponent. Musk’s Space X company launched a historic all-civilian flight...
