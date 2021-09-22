Jeff Bezos Says Traveling To Space Changed How He Thinks About Nature

Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on Earth, is also one of the least popular. His recent trip to space has boiled the pot of dislike even more. Not one to feel guilty for the world’s first human spaceflight to orbit space, big wigs like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson have been slammed by United Nations chief on Tuesday for “joyriding in space.” At the same time, the planet suffers long-standing problems like the hunger crisis. Bezos was especially ecstatic about living his multi-million dollar dream, “I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life,” Bezos said in a video posted to his Instagram. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated the out-of-the-world stunt demonstrated massive gaps between the poor and the affluent in our world.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO