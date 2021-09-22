Jeff Bezos Says Traveling To Space Changed How He Thinks About Nature
Jeff Bezos on Monday pledged to give away $1 billion in grants this year with a focus on conservation efforts. "Nature is our life support system and it's fragile," Bezos said Monday at an event in New York City. "I was reminded of this just this July when I went into space with Blue Origin. I'd heard that seeing the Earth from space changes one's point of view of the world, but I was not prepared for just how much that would be true." CNBC reports:science.slashdot.org
